Muis receives RM3.5 mln business tithe from Sawit Kinabalu Group

KOTA KINABALU: State-owned oil palm corporation Sawit Kinabalu Group made their business tithe payment on Tuesday totalling RM3,527,161.15 to the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (Muis).

The payment was a collection from 2018 to 2020, presented by Sawit Kinabalu Group managing director Bacho Jansie to a senior officer of Muis in a ceremony witnessed by Head of State Tun Dr Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri.

Apart from business tithe, Sawit Kinabalu Group also handed over ‘wakalah’ fund amounting RM50,000 to Yayasan Nur Jauhar to help more less fortunate people in Sabah.

“Sawit Kinabalu Group emphasises on the practice of giving back to the community and will express its determination to be proactive in doing business in order to achieve more profits as well as to cultivate the practice of giving back to the needy in Sabah,” said Bacho in a statement.

The statement said that Sawit Kinabalu Group also handed over wakalah to Welfare and Counselling of Masjid Jamek As Salam Kampung Benoni, Papar representing single mothers and orphans in the area, amounting RM25,000.

Other wakalah recipients were 25 mosques and surau in Bandau, Kota Marudu and Persatuan Latihan dan Amali Usahawan OKU in Tuaran.

Sawit Kinabalu Group is also active in carrying out corporate social responsibility (CSR) in helping the less fortunate.

The group is expected to distribute food baskets to Tuaran and Libaran districts in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.