Sabahan wants to return home to see Mama

In April 2018, Norbilin Christino left everything back home to travel abroad hoping to gain experiences.

She started her journey in Melbourne, Australia by backpacking and ended up enrolling herself for Diploma of Leadership and Management at Pax College, as she believed she needed the knowledge of leadership if she continue her dream to start a business in Sabah.

Despite the struggle she faces as a foreign student, she managed to come home for Christmas on the same year.

“I am always close to my Mama. Christmas was never complete without celebrating with her,” she said.

The Tombonuo-Filipino lass from Pitas who called her mother Mama, never expected Covid-19 hit the world, which prevented her to come back, visiting her bedridden mother.

“When I left Sabah after Christmas in February 2019, I told my Mama that I will not be back soon because I needed to focus on my studies. She was already ill, but still can stand and walk slowly.

“True enough, I completed my first diploma and registered for another diploma course, focusing on advanced skills. I am currently studying Diploma of Remedial Massage at Max Therapy Institute, also in Melbourne.

“At the end of 2019 I booked my ticket to be back to Sabah for March 2020 semester break. Unfortunately, Melbourne was under total lockdown a week before my flight. We were grounded for six months,” she said.

The condition of her mother, Dammah Terog, 70s, was the reason why she wanted to be back home badly.

“I miss her so much, and it is difficult for me to tell her because she is currently bedridden and starting to forget things. My sister said she always mentioned my name, but when I do video call, she doesn’t recognise me. It is very painful. I wish I could be back and hug her, and tell her that I love her,” she said, when sharing her wishes celebrating Mother’s Day in Sabah to The Borneo Post.

“Looking at relatives and friends updating their social media and sharing activities with family during this pandemic made me feel so sad, because I will not be able to do that now.

“I could drop from college, but I already spent tens of thousands Australian Dollars to be where I am today. I need to be positive and complete my diploma because going in and out both Australia and Malaysia is a bit tricky, especially with the new cases caused by the Variant of Concern (VOC),” she said.

Although Mother’s Day is not an annual celebration for Norbilin and her mother, but looking at shopping malls and shop lots around Melbourne decorating their premises with Mother’s Day-related ornaments, it really touches her heart.

“This week was hard for me because the Kaamatan celebration just kicked in, and people are talking about Mother’s Day.

“I drove all the way to a Sabahan’s restaurant called Taste of Borneo, about 45-minute drive from my place, just to feel Sabah home-cooked meal,” she said.

Growing up in Kampung Tambilidon, Pitas, Norbilin is familiar with ‘kampung food’, which is her Mama’s specialty.

“Her Kuih Gelang (donut) is the best I have ever tasted, her Keladi Santan is the most simple but difficult meal to prepare, her skills making traditional dessert Landam is another food that I always miss.

“With her current condition I am not sure if she still can cook for me, but I want to be with her so that I can cook for her, all the meal that she thought me to make such as Kampung Chicken Soup, Baked Peanut, Nasi Tapai and many more,” she said.

With the current improvement of Covid-19 cases in Melbourne, she is hoping to complete her courses with flying colours.

“I am hoping everything will be better at home, and I am praying for the borders to be open safely, soon. I just want to go home and hug my Mama,” she said.