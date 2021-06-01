Laundries, optical shops can now operate under Sarawak’s latest MCO SOPs

KUCHING (June 1): Laundries, including self-service launderettes, and optical shops are now allowed to operate under the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Movement Control Order in Sarawak until June 14.

The National Security Council (MKN) also updated its list of food and beverage operators allowed to operate to include roadside hawkers, mobile stalls, food courts, hawker centres, roadside food stalls or kiosks, restaurants, food stalls, food premises, and food trucks.

However, dine in or park and dine services are strictly prohibited and only takeaway, drive through, and delivery services are allowed.

The council said public markets, wet markets, wholesale markets, and tamu under the jurisdiction of local authorities are allowed to operate.

Other essential services allowed to operate included retail and sundry shops for essential items; supermarkets; hardware shops; electrical and electronic goods; packaging and printing; healthcare; vehicle sales, maintenance, and repairs; health and safety equipment shops; pet food; agriculture products; and other retail shops permitted by the state Ministry of Local Government and Housing or Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

For outlet stores, hypermarkets, and shopping malls, only premises supplying essential goods and food can open.

Sectors now allowed to operate include professional bodies, insurance, takaful service, and community credit service (pawnshops only), financial and banking services, courts and legislative services, logistics, courier and post services, solid waste and sewage management, businesses related to the defence and security sector, manufacturing industry, building and repair of ships, and timber industry.

Hotels and accommodation premises are allowed to operate for the purpose of quarantine, isolation, and essential services, but not for tourism.

Plantation, agriculture, and fishing sectors; land, air, and sea services (including e-hailing and food delivery services); as well as the construction and renovation sector are also allowed to operate.

Other sectors allowed to operate are prisons, temporary detention centres, immigration depot, one-stop centres, lock-up, electrical and energy service, government and public service, ports and airports, sectors involved in selling lubricants and fuel (including refuelling stations), telecommunications services (no retail service and counters allowed), water, food preparation service and supply, as well as broadcasting and information.

Governmental and private hospitals, clinics, health offices, animal clinics, pharmacies, and shops selling medicines are allowed to operate.

Building owners and premises outside of a building have to ensure all customers are classified as low-risk, including casual contact low risk, on the MySejahtera app before they are allowed into the premises.

Those classified as close contact, person under surveillance, and patient under investigation, are not allowed to enter.

MKN said face masks must be worn at all times, except in one’s residence involving family members, hotel room, or private accommodation with family members, own working space, indoor and outdoor recreational and sports activities, travelling in own vehicle with family members, indoor and outdoor public areas with no other individual present, and when eating in public areas.

Workers are not allowed to eat together in group without social distancing and only at a location designated by employers.

Wearing of face masks and social distancing are required in vehicles involved in transporting goods and business services.