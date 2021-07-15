49 Sukma 2022 athletes, coaches vaccinated at Curtin University PPV

MIRI (July 15): A total of 49 athletes who will represent Sarawak at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 and their coaches received their Covid-19 vaccination at the Curtin University Malaysia Vaccination Centre (PPV) on Tuesday.

A press release today said the athletes and coaches were from various sports including rugby, squash, archery, athletics, hockey, sailing, wushu, football, sepak takraw, eSports, silat, beach volleyball, volleyball, and badminton.

In total, there are 135 athletes and coaches from Miri but 54 of them had already received their first dose based on their MySejahtera appointments, while the rest were under 18 years old.

Among those present were Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Curtin Malaysia PPV has vaccinated thousands since it started operations on June 20.

Pro vice-chancellor, president, and chief executive Prof Simon Leunig said Curtin University is proud to be part of Sarawak’s immunisation programme.

“We are happy to be an active and strong member of the Miri community and we are more than pleased that not only our facilities are being used for the vaccination centre, but also a good number of our staff and students have volunteered to help in the administration of the vaccination centre, as well as provide technical and logistical support.

“In line with the state government’s aims, we are also actively encouraging all our students, as well as our staff and their family members, to get vaccinated without further delay,” he said.