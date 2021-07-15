SDDMC: No Covid-19 Delta variant detected in Sibu yet

SIBU (July 15): Although the Covid-19 Delta variant has been has been detected in Sarawak, there is no case of the variant in Sibu, according to the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) today.

It said the news that had gone viral about the variant already being present in Sibu was likely due to the case of an Indonesian who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 7 and was being treated at the Sibu Hospital.

“Screening on the patient could not identify the variant and a sample was sent to Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) on July 12 for further testing.

“According to Unimas, the process of detecting or identifying the variant is very complicated and will take one to two weeks,” said SDDMC in a statement today.

SDDMC said contacts of the case had been screened and they were all found to be Covid-19 negative but they were still being detained at the quarantine centre here.

The committee called on all parties not to spread inaccurate information on the matter and to remain vigilant, as well as to comply with the existing standard operating procedures as the Delta variant had been detected in the state. — Bernama