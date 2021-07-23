Man dies in pick-up truck on board ferry

MERADONG (July 23): A 47-year-old man was found dead in his pick-up truck while boarding a ferry across Batang Sungai Paloh near here yesterday.

In confirming the case, Meradong district police chief Sekam Anoi identified the deceased as Kueh Kai Ming, a wholesale fish monger.

Kueh was seen sitting unconscious in his pick-up truck by passersby around 4.20pm and was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Sekam said.

From their initial investigation police believed Kueh had died due to sickness.

According to Kueh’s wife, he had received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in Sarikei on June 28 and completed his second dose on July 4.

His wife also informed the police that Kueh also suffered from high blood pressure.

“After conducting a check on the victim’s body and not finding any suspicious mark to suggest foul play, the police classified the case as sudden death,” Sekam added.

The body of the deceased had been brought to Sarikei Hospital where a Covid-19 swab test was taken, Sekam said, adding as the next of kin of the deceased preferred to forego post-mortem process the body was released with the consent of the court.