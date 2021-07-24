Education Ministry reviews more efficient approach to teacher transfer issue – minister

KUALA LUMPUR (July 24): The Ministry of Education (MOE) is currently in the final phase of reviewing a more efficient and comprehensive approach regarding the country’s teacher transfer policy.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin said the ministry was aware that the issue of transfer requests among teachers in the country had dragged on for many years.

“I have been examining documents and discussing this matter since this morning. InsyaAllah, MOE will continue to do its best for the future education of the country’s new generation,” he said via a Facebook post today.

He said in considering transfer applications submitted by teachers it was important to ensure that students’ learning was not affected.

“This means that available vacancies and subject options are the main considerations,” he added. – Bernama