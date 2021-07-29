UPDATED: Dewan Rakyat adjourns special meeting to 3.30pm after uproar following Istana Negara’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR (July 29): The resumption of the Special Meeting of Dewan Rakyat has been postponed by one hour to 3.30pm, said Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

He had earlier adjourned the Dewan Rakyat special meeting to 2.30pm today following a 15-minute break from 12.30pm as an uproar ensued after the MPs learned of an Istana Negara statement on the government-announced July 21 revocation of emergency ordinances.

The Deputy Speaker, who was in the chair then, cited Standing Order 12(2) to adjourn the meeting for 15 minutes after which he again took the chair and adjourned the meeting to 2.30pm.

Standing Order 12 (2) says the “Yang Dipertua (Speaker) may at any time suspend the sitting for a stated time.

“I have decided to stretch this meeting until 1pm, and the meeting will resume at 2.30pm,” he said.

An uproar ensued in the House after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) raised the matter of the Istana Negara statement uploaded onto the palace official Facebook account.

The statement said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had expressed utmost disappointment over a statement made last Monday in Parliament that all ordinances made under the ongoing emergency had been revoked without His Majesty’s consent. ― Bernama