Sabah to step vaccination to 50,000 doses daily

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government will step up vaccination capacity in Sabah to more than 50,000 doses per day, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the State Government worked on increasing the State Health Department’s (JKNS) vaccination capacity everyday.

He said the JKNS had administered 43,792 doses of vaccines on Saturday.

“We will step up the (vaccination) capacity until it exceeds 50,000 doses per day.

“Maximum immunization capacity and continuous supply of vaccines will enable Sabah to achieve herd immunity sooner,” he said.