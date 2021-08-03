After Umno’s announcement, Mukhriz says Covid-19, economic crisis remain Pejuang’s primary concern

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 3): Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) said it would not be commenting on the latest political developments in the country.

Its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said instead the party adhered to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s wishes that focus should remain on the health and economic crisis which has been ravaging the country due the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 17 months.

“Based on the spirit of putting the interests of the people first, Pejuang takes the stand of not commenting on the major developments triggered by various political leaders,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mukhriz added that this had also been Pejuang’s wish when it had suggested the formation of a National Recovery Council with experts to help the people and the economy two months ago.

Earlier today, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed that enough of the party’s federal lawmakers have signed a declaration to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. — Malay Mail