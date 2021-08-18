2,413 new cases in Sabah, more expected in next few days

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,413 new Covid-19 cases on Aug 18 and the numbers are expected to rise in the next few days due to the backlog in samples tested.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said nearly 11% are backlog cases.

“Will take at least a week to clear huge backlogs,” he said.

Masidi also revealed one new cluster at Kluster Sungai Pin 2 in Kinabatangan.

“New cases in Sabah continue to soar to very high levels. Today the number of new cases in Sabah is 2,413. It is 310 higher than yesterday. The number of cases today include backlog screening results of 258 (10.7%).

“Close contact screening remained the main contributor with 1,410 (58.4%), followed by symptomatic screening 538 (12.3%) and existing clusters 233 (9.6%),” he said.

Kota Kinabalu recorded 594 new cases, an increase of 127 compared to the previous day, Tawau 348, Penampang 177, Tuaran 174, Keningau 153, Sandakan 150, Lahad Datu 125, Sipitang 82, Tenom 82, Kota Belud 81, Papar 75, Kalabakan 47, Beaufort 46, Putatan 42, Kinabatangan 36, Kota Marudu 28, Beluran 23, Pitas 22, Semporna 21, Kunak 20, Tongod 20, Telupid 18, Ranau 16, Kudat 13, Nabawan 9, Kuala Penyu 6 and Tambunan 5.

A total of 1363 (56.5%) from the total cases were in Category 2, 1026 (42.5%) in Category 1, 11 in Category 3, three people in Category 4 and five in Category 5.

For the vaccination rate, about 24% of adult population in Sabah have taken both Covid-19 jabs while 48.4% have obtained their first dose.