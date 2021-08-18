Covid-19: 1,403 new cases for Sarawak as nationwide cases hit new high of 22,242

KUCHING (Aug 18): Sarawak today again recorded four-digit new Covid-19 cases with 1,403 reported, bringing the state’s cumulative total of cases over the 90,000-mark to 90,810, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said a new record high of 22,242 cases were reported nationwide, bringing the country’s cumulative total of positive cases to 1,466,512.

The country’s previous record was 21,668 new cases on Aug 11.

Selangor continued to top the list with 6,858 cases today, followed by Sabah with 2,413 cases.

Other states that recorded four-digit new cases were Kedah (1,852), Penang (1,867), Kuala Lumpur (1,587), Johor (1,477), Kelantan (1,351), and Perak (1,036).

States that recorded three-digit new cases were Pahang (675), Melaka (579), Negeri Sembilan (577), and Terengganu (487).

Perlis recorded 50 new cases today, while Putrajaya had 25 cases.

Only Labuan recorded single-digit cases today with just five.