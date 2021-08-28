Bonnie breaks powerlifting record in Tokyo Paralympics and clinches first gold for Malaysia

TOKYO (Aug 28): National powerlifting champion, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin pulled off an amazing feat when he won the first gold medal for Malaysia on the fourth day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games today.

What was more impressive was that the Sarawakian, who was born in Serian, also broke the Paralympics record of 227 kg set by Rasool Mohsin from Iraq in Rio 2016 when he lifted 228kg in his third attempt on the first day of the sport.

However, Bonnie did not better his own world record of 230kg that he set at the 11th Fazza Dubai Powerlifting World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last June when he failed to lift 231kg ​​in his fourth attempt.

The silver medal was won by Egyptian athlete Mahmoud Attia while the bronze went to Micky Yule of Great Britain. — Bernama

