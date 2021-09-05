No need to table motion of confidence in PM – PAS vice-president

BUKIT GANTANG (Sept 5): PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad is of the view that there is no need to table a motion of confidence in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Parliament.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) said the validity of Ismail Sabri’s appointment should not be disputed given the provisions of the Federal Constitution which set out that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has the power to appoint the prime minister.

Yesterday, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun informed that there was no need to legitimise the appointment of the Prime Minister and the government that had been formed in accordance with the law.

Idrus was reported to have said that the move to legitimise the appointment of the prime minister was not in line with the provisions of the Federal Constitution and negates the powers of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

He said the 220 Dewan Rakyat members had submitted the names of their choice of future prime minister to the Istana Negara through statutory declarations on Aug 18.

Following this, His Majesty had granted audience to 114 MPs on Aug 19 to verify that Ismail Sabri, the Bera MP, was indeed their choice for prime minister.

Idrus said that on Aug 21, the new prime minister took his oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong according to Article 43(6) of the Federal Constitution. – Bernama