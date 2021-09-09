Covid-19: Sarawak on top again with 3,118 cases today

KUCHING (Sept 9): Sarawak again recorded the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the country with 3,118 cases today.

This brought the State’s cumulative number of cases to 144,030.

In second and third place on the table today were Selangor with 2,700 cases and Sabah, which reported 2,298 cases.

“The country recorded 19,307 cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 1,919,774 cases,” said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post.

Also reporting four-digit new Covid-19 cases today were Penang (2,243), Johor (2,032), Kelantan (1,438), Kedah (1,355), and Perak (1,341).

Other states and territories reporting cases today were Terengganu (910), Pahang (661), Kuala Lumpur (513), Melaka (340), Negeri Sembilan (207), Perlis (108), Putrajaya (28), and Labuan (15).