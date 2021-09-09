Siburan teen gets three years in Henry Gurney School for raping cousin

KUCHING (Sept 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 15-year-old to three years in the Henry Gurney School, Puncak Borneo, for raping his cousin of the same age.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi made the ruling on the young offender, which is effective today, after examining the probation report submitted by the Welfare Department.

On June 25, the accused pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning if convicted.

The court then set today for the case to be re-mentioned to hear the boy’s probation report.

According to the charge, the teenager, who was unrepresented by counsel, raped the victim between Jan 1 and Dec 31, 2019 at their residence in Siburan.

The victim’s mother had realised that her daughter was pregnant and brought her to the clinic for an examination.

A doctor then confirmed that the girl was about seven months pregnant.

It is understood that the victim admitted having sexual intercourse with her cousin, who lives with the family.

In a separate case in the same courtroom, Zubaidah also sentenced a 17-year-old to three years effective today in Henry Gurney School, Puncak Borneo for raping his 14-year-old girlfriend.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code.

He raped his girlfriend on Feb 6, 2021, at around 8am, at an apartment at Jalan Wan Alwi.

According to the facts of the case, both teenagers were at the apartment to celebrate the victim’s birthday, which led to sexual intercourse.

It is understood that the victim’s father lodged a police report, which led to the boy’s arrest.

The 17-year-old was represented by counsel Simon Siah.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted both cases.