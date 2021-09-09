Health Ministry looking to use other drugs to treat Covid-19 patients

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): The Ministry of Health (MOH) is looking to use some other drugs apart from Baricitinib to treat Covid-19 patients in the country, said MOH deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support) Datuk Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim.

Speaking at the National Recovery Summit dialogue session today, Dr Hishamshah said these drugs will add to the number of drugs that are being used to treat Covid-19 patients in the serious categories.

“It remains a challenge to us. But Malaysia has been actively involved in many clinical trials for the treatment of Covid-19 and has participated in the World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Trial for Covid-19 Treatments.

“We are also now using Baricitinib, a new drug, and we are looking into some other drugs, which probably are going to get EUA (Emergency Use Authorisation) approval soon, as we are discussing the matter with the manufacturers,” he said at the virtual event, organised by KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific.

On another note, Dr Hishamshah said MOH is also looking at ways to make the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit available to B40 groups.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz also said the government would further revise the price of self-test kits by the end of this year to make them accessible to everyone.

Last week, the government set the retail ceiling price for the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit at RM19.90 per set and RM16 per set for a wholesale price, effective Sept 5. – Bernama