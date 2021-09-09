Yayasan Petronas contributes RM3.4 million towards medical relief

KUCHING (Sept 9): Yayasan Petronas continues to support the nation in addressing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic by delivering medical equipment and supplies to hospitals as well as Covid-19 quarantine and vaccination centres (PPVs).

Since the beginning of July, it said medical equipment and supplies worth RM3.4 million consisting of portable ventilators, medical oxygen cylinders, defibrillators, powered air purifying respirators (PAPR), patient monitors for intensive monitoring, and personal protective equipment (PPE) have been delivered to Hospital Sungai Buloh, Hospital Shah Alam, and Hospital Labuan.

In Kelantan, it said the state Health Department had received 18 wheelchairs for use at its PPVs.

The foundation also delivered five Hamilton-C1 ventilators amounting to RM400,000 to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM (HCTM) on Monday.

Earlier last week, it said 100 oxygen cylinders (10L) and 100 blood pressure monitors worth RM88,500 were delivered to the Greater Klang Valley Special Task Force (GKVSTF) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre.

“With the high number of Covid-19 cases recorded daily, it is important that we support the country’s efforts in the vaccination process and help mitigate the health crisis in any way we can,” said Yayasan Petronas chief executive officer, Nelly Francis Shariah, in a statement.

She said they cared about the well-being of the people, including those serving at the frontlines.

The foundation also contributed 1,200 care packs worth RM76,840 to the healthcare providers at Hospital Sungai Buloh and Hospital Shah Alam in July in appreciation of their hard work and sacrifice.

In June, it said 500 wheelchairs were distributed to six mega PPVs in the Klang Valley to better accommodate senior citizens and people with special needs during their vaccination process.

The centres were the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), Setia City Convention Centre, Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam (IDCC) and Stadium Bukit Jalil.

These contributions complement Petronas’ Sustainability Agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals that focus on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.