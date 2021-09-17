Invest Selangor clarifies The Edge Malaysia article on alleged Airbus deal

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): Invest Selangor wishes to clarify that the news article by The Edge Malaysia in the weekly September 6-12, 2021 edition entitled “Invest Selangor seeks 1,000-acre land for aircraft teardown facility” was written based on inaccurate and wrong information.

The article quoted that “Invest Selangor Berhad, the investment arm of the Selangor State Government, is seeking 1,000 acres of land in the state to house European aircraft marker Airbus’ first aircraft teardown facility in Southeast Asia, sources tell The Edge Malaysia. On August 19, Invest Selangor, through its aerospace investment division, Selangor Darul Ehsan Aerospace Coordination Office (S-DAICO), conducted a virtual briefing with a list of landowners on the potential investment by Airbus”.

Invest Selangor would like to officially deny the statement quoted by The Edge Malaysia in this article as it was distorted and inaccurate. For the record, the virtual meeting, held on August 19, 2021, was a meeting between Invest Selangor and several other related companies on a specific and different plan, completely unrelated to the alleged Airbus Investment.

The Edge Malaysia has since issued a clarification and apology notice in its subsequent weekly September 13-19, 2021 edition on page 7 for the misleading article. – Bernama