Man released on bail in Miri after pleading not guilty to causing hurt to lawyer, possessing dangerous weapon

MIRI (Sept 28): A man was released on RM2,500 bail with two local sureties by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded not guilty to causing hurt to a prominent lawyer here and possessing a dangerous weapon in public.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie also ordered Iszuandee Liu Lui Bujang, 40 to report himself to the investigating officer once in two weeks.

For the first charge framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, Iszuandee was accused of voluntarily causing hurt to Shikh Rajjish Ahmad Shikh Sjjad Ahmad using a vegetable knife measuring 17 centimetres (cm).

He allegedly committed the offence on Sept 23, 2021 at around 5.20pm at a junction of Lorong 1A Piasau Jaya Phase 1 here.

The section provides for up to 10 years in prison, or with a fine, or caning, or with any two of such punishments, if convicted.

As for the second charge, he was accused of possessing a dangerous weapon in a public place – a 17cm long vegetable knife.

The charge is framed under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive, Explosive and Dangerous Weapons Act 1953, which carries a jail term not less than five years and not more than 10 years, if convicted.