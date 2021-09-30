Crocodile caught near Likas Vocational College

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 30): The Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU) caught a seven-foot long crocodile near the Likas Vocational College recently.

WRU said on its Facebook that they set up a crocodile trap on September 25 after the college complained of the reptile’s presence in a drain.

“WRU carried out a recce at both day and night time to monitor the crocodile. A steel trap, equipped with suitable bait, was set up on September 27. In two days, the alleged crocodile was caught,” it said.

The male crocodile was brought to the WRU centre for further action.