Covid-19: About 73.9 pct of ICU beds in Sarawak utilised – MoH

KUCHING (Oct 3): About 73.9 per cent of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in Sarawak were utilised to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, said an infographic released by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Shared in a Facebook post today, the infographic said Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate exceeded the country’s rate which stood at 65.8 per cent.

“A total of five states including Sarawak recorded ICU beds utilisation rate at above 70 per cent,” said MoH.

They were Penang (91.7 per cent), Perak (78.7 per cent), Johor (72.6 per cent) and Kedah (70.4 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed utilisation rate between 50 per cent and 69 per cent were Klang Valley (67.7 per cent), Kelantan (66.8 per cent), Terengganu (60.9 per cent), Sabah (59.3 per cent), Perlis (57.9 per cent), Pahang (53.4 per cent) and Melaka (52.3 per cent).

Other states that saw relatively lower IC bed utilisation rate were Negeri Sembilan (34.5 per cent) and Labuan (21.7 per cent).

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 10,915 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the infections tally to 2,263,616.

With another 109 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, the country’s pandemic death toll now stands at 26,565.