14 deaths, 790 new cases

KOTA KINABALU(Oct 6): Fourteen Covid-19 deaths and 790 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Sabah on Wednesday.

Four of the fatalities were in Sandakan, two in Kudat and one each in Kota Kinabalu, Nabawan, Putatan, Ranau, Sipitang, Tawau, Tenom and Tuaran.

More than 90 per cent of the new cases are in Category 1 and 2, in which patients only display mild symptoms or none at all.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 90.38 per cent of the total daily cases are under Category 1 and 2 which are normally treated at home or at PKRC.

“There are seven cases in Category 3, five Category 4 and two Category 5.

“Only 494 cases or 62.53 per cent of the total cases were recorded in the past 24 hours,” added Masidi.

The others were from backlog cases that were found up to five days ago, but registered late.