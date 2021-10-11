Man from India enters Guinness World Records for shortest competitive bodybuilder with height of 102cm

PETALING JAYA (Oct 11): A bodybuilder from India, Pratik Vitthal Mohite, who stands 102 centimetres tall, has been named the shortest competitive bodybuilder by Guinness World Records.

He told Times Now News that when he started his bodybuilding career in 2012, people thought that he was weak as he struggled to grip gym equipment during his workouts.

“But my determination and hard work has helped me prove people wrong,” he said.

Pratik, who hails from Maharashtra in India applied for the record after a friend’s suggestion to do so.

“It was my dream to achieve a Guinness World Records title and it’s such an honour to achieve it.

“I’m very happy and till now this will be my biggest achievement in my career.

“My family are very happy and proud of me and my friends are very supportive and helpful.” – Malay Mail