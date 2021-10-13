Teen in Kuching acquitted and discharged of raping underage fiancée

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged a 19-year-old of raping a minor in January last year.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad ruled the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case and the teen did not enter his defence.

The charge was framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning.

According to the amended charge, the boy allegedly raped a then 15-year-old victim at a workers’ hostel in BDC, Stutong around 9pm.

It is understood that the accused and the victim were actually engaged under Bidayuh traditional customs.

They are said to have intended to marry when the girl could legally do so.

However, she became pregnant and gave birth to a boy in October 2020.

It was revealed that the victim’s father had lodged a police report upon advice from a doctor.

Deputy public prosecutors Danial Ilham Kamaruddin and Asyraf Fahmy Md Roslen prosecuted the case while the accused was represented by counsel Andrew Winston Kaya.