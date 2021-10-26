As enforcement ramps up, Khairy urges Malaysians to abide by smoking ban in eateries

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has reminded Malaysians today to abide by the smoking ban that is imposed in eateries to better safeguard public health and wellbeing.

In a Facebook post today, the Rembau MP said the Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to carry out enforcement operations from time to time to ensure better public compliance.

Khairy also further revealed that from January of this year until October 24, some 3,419 notices were issued under Section 32B of the Food Act as well as Control of Tobacco Products (Amendment) Regulations 2018.

This includes enforcement activities in Kepong and Johor Baru on October 23 and October 24 which saw multiple premises and smokers were issued notices under the aforementioned laws due to non-compliance with the smoking ban.

“Here I would also like to share some pictures of the enforcement activities by the Kepong District Health Department (PKD) in the Federal Territory on October 23 and by Johor Baru PKD in Johor, yesterday.

“For operations around Kepong last Saturday, as many as 20 offence notices were issued involving 15 smoking violations at eateries and five on shop owners who failed to place smoking ban signs and ensured no one was smoking in their respective premises,” he wrote.

“For operations in Johor Baru yesterday, a total of 30 offence notices have been issued under Section 32B involving 23 smoking violations at the dining area and three offences were issued to the owner.

“Other than that, as many as four offence notices have also been issued for smoking violations elsewhere. I urge the public to abide by the smoking ban in public spaces not only for the sake of comfort for all but more importantly for the sake of prosperity and health of all,” he said.

The smoking ban came into effect on January 1, 2019 after amendments were made to the Control of Tobacco Products (Amendment) Regulations 2018 where smoking is only allowed three metres or 10 feet away from food premises and open-air restaurants.

Previously, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali also clarified that the ministry has not stopped enforcing the smoking ban at eateries however explained priorities were given to contain Covid-19. — Malay Mail