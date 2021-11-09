Covid-19: 13 deaths in Sarawak between Oct 21 – Nov 8, five in Betong Hospital

KUCHING (Nov 9): Five out of 13 Covid-19 deaths in Sarawak between October 21 to November 8 were recorded in Betong Hospital, revealed the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

On October 21, a death occurred in Betong Hospital involving a 49-year-old woman with hypertension.

The following day, a 71-year-old man was brought in dead (BID) to the hospital. He had hypertension and diabetes, SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 updates today.

On October 25, there were two BID cases brought to the same hospital. One was a man aged 85 with a history of dyslipidaemia and heart disease, while the other was a woman aged 92 with hypertension.

On October 27, another BID case brought to the Betong Hospital was an 84-year-old man. He had no known medical history.

On November 5, an 89-year-old woman died in Miri Hospital. She had a history of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidaemia.

Three deaths were recorded on November 6. One was a 91-year-old woman who was BID to the Saratok Hospital, who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease. The second was a 73-year-old man with hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidaemia and chronic kidney disease, who died in Miri Hospital. The third death for the day was in Bau Hospital involving a woman aged 85 with hypertension and diabetes.

On November 7, two deaths were recorded in Miri Hospital, both were men. One was aged 85 who had hypertension, dyslipidaemia and chronic obstructive lung disease, while the other had hypertension and diabetes.

On November 8, there was a death in Sibu Hospital involving a 68-year-old woman with no known medical history. Also on the same day, a man aged 83 died in Bau Hospital. He had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.