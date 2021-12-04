Three detainees escape from mental hospital

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): Three detainees escaped from Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang in Luyang, here on Saturday morning.

They have been identified as Mohd Azrul Dorah, 28; Mohamed Hidswan Jumalti, 34; and Mohammad Sobrie Muali, 32.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police launched an immediate search for the escapees after receiving a report from the hospital management.

According to investigation, a staff nurse noticed three of their patients had escaped when they climbed the wall of a male ward around 10.30am.

The staff nurse immediately informed the security and hospital management before making the police report.

Mohd Zaidi said the suspects, who were arrested for drug offences, were ordered by the court to undergo observation at the Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code on suspicion of unsound mind.

Mohd Zaidi urged the public not to panic but to immediately contact the police if they came across any of the suspects.