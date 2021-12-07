Man gets death sentence for killing neighbour

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 7): The High Court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to death by hanging for killing his neighbour five years ago.

Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad imposed the sentence on Hibir Azlan, 25, after finding him guilty of a murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

In her reserved decision, the judge held that the accused had failed to cast reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

Hibir was convicted of murdering Jotin Yojunpin, 45, at an unnumbered house at Jalan Garau, Kampung Narandang in Kudat at 1pm on December 29, 2016.

The prosecution had called eight witnesses to testify against the accused, who was represented by counsel Korvent Wheezar E. Jomiji.

The defence produced two witnesses, including the accused himself.

Meanwhile, a housewife was jailed for 30 months and fined RM4,000, in default, six months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for cheating a man of RM116,765.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles imposed the sentence on Nur Ain Robert Abdullah, 30, after the latter pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Nur Ain admitted to deceive the 48-year-old man by asking money from him after they got to know each other on social media.

The offence took place at Jalan Damai in Luyang on October 22.

The facts of the case stated that the victim and the accused met after contacting each other for a month.

Following the meeting, the accused had started asking money from the victim for various purposes.