PSB’s candidate for Lambir focuses on people’s welfare as campaign platform

MIRI (Dec 8): Parti Bersatu Sarawak’s (PSB) candidate for Lambir, Lila Mohamad campaigning platform was to focus on the welfare of his constituents, a subject which is close to the grassroot’s hearts.

Lila, who is also the party’s Lambir vice-chairman, wanted to ensure that the welfare assistance provided by the government would be able to reach every deserving constituent.

“We have received several feedback from the ground where there are many needy people who are still struggling with their welfare assistance applications to meet certain procedures which have been set by the government.

“If there is a genuine case, the government should come forward to assist and expedite their application process instead of adding difficulty to it,” she said when met at PSB N72 Lambir Election Operation Centre in Morsjaya here today.

Besides welfare interest, the former councilor to the Miri City Council (MCC) will also highlight the crucial need to upgrade the basic infrastructure facilities for the constituency such as electricity, water supply, roads as well as telecommunication and internet service.

Commenting on her first physical campaign at Rh Duat Kelintang in Bukit Peninjau on Tuesday, she was indeed very happy with the encouraging response from the longhouse folks.

She admitted it was not easy to carry out physical campaigning as they have to apply for a permit first.

“My physical campaigning activities are based on invitation from the hosts both longhouses and villagers.

“So far, we have received good response from the people on the ground, especially those who want PSB to make a development change for their areas.”

Lila was among the three contenders who joined the 12th Sarawak election to challenge the two term Lambir incumbent Ripin Lamat.

The other two challengers were Zulhaidah Suboh of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Dynanne Oshield Nickson of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

During the last state election in 2016, Ripin won the seat under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket with 4,907 majority vote defeating Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate Mohdar Ismail and Arif Paijo of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).