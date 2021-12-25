Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 drops slightly to 36.3 pct

KUCHING (Dec 25): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate dropped slightly to 36.3 per cent on Dec 24, compared to 36.8 per cent on Thursday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the second lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 57.5 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the table with 73.8 per cent ICU bed utilisation rate followed by Penang (68.1 per cent), Kelantan (67.8 per cent), Terengganu (63.9 per cent), Melaka (63 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (60.5 per cent) and Perak (58.8 per cent).

Other states that reported ICU bed usages below the national rate included Johor (56.9 per cent), Sabah (52.6 per cent), Pahang (46.6 per cent), Kedah (43.8 per cent) and Perlis (36.8 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate with just 16.7 per cent.