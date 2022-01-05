Bukit Aman: Floods claim 54 lives so far, two still unaccounted for

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): Fifty-four deaths due to floods have been recorded across the country so far, while two other victims are still unaccounted for, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Hazani Ghazali said.

He said the state with the highest death toll was recorded by Selangor at 25, followed by Pahang (21), Kelantan (four), Sabah (three) and Negeri Sembilan (one).

A total of 13,322 flood victims were recorded nationwide as of noon today.

“Seven states were hit by the floods and 172 temporary relief centres (PPS) are still fully operational,” he told a special press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

On the floods in Segamat, Johor, Hazani said four villages in the district were cut off by floods today but the situation was still under control.

“The four villages are Kampung Lubuk Lanjut, Kampung Batu 10, Kampung Budu and Kampung Spang Loi.

“The flood situation in Segamat is still under control. The relief mission is still ongoing using a helicopter to help the residents in the villages,” he said.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani has instructed the KDNKA to coordinate the distribution of all forms of assistance to ensure the welfare of the residents remained intact.

It includes using a helicopter to send essential supplies to the residents in areas where roads were closed due to the floods. – Bernama