MBKS requires event organisers to apply for permit

KUCHING (Jan 8): Written permission from Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is required prior to holding any event, activity, gathering or social interaction in venues, buildings, or facilities under the council’s jurisdiction.

In its statement yesterday, MBKS said orgainsers applying for permit must adhere with directives, guidelines and standard operating procedures issued from time to time by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), Ministry of Health (MOH) or the Council.

“The Council would also like to remind the public that the event and/or activity shall not be political in nature and is subject to the Council’s approval and conditions it may impose,” it added.

MBKS said it had observed council properties being used without prior permission.