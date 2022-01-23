CM attends briefing on Bukit Assek redevelopment

SIBU (Jan 23): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attended a briefing on the Bukit Assek Redevelopment at a leading hotel here yesterday.

The briefing was conducted by the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) general manager.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation) Dr Annuar Rapaee, Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II (Local Government) Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu Urban Renewal Committee chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon and Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

Last November, when launching the SMC 40th anniversary celebration via Zoom, Abang Johari had said that the state government has some major projects in the pipeline for Sibu in its bid to achieve city status by 2031.

These included the Bukit Assek redevelopment plan, expansion of Sibu urban and commercial areas, upgrading of digital infrastructure, and declaration of Bukit Lima as a nature reserve.

The Chief Minister had announced that a committee had been formed for the redevelopment of Bukit Assek and the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) is working with the Land Custody Development Authority (LCDA) on the matter.

Meanwhile, Buong Toon had been reported as saying that Redevelopment of Bukit Assek is the only solution to rejuvenate the area.