Rep raises need for new health clinic in Tebedu

KUCHING (Jan 26): Tebedu needs a new health clinic to provide better health services to the people in the district, said its assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He was quoted in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report that there was a proposal by his predecessor Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong for a new Tebedu Health Clinic.

He added that proposals to build the Tebedu Fire Station and a new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) for Tebedu, located near the Malaysia-Indonesia border, have also not been appproved to date.

“I am aware that the proposals for the health clinic, fire station, and ICQS are under the purview of the federal government.

“However, as an assemblyman for the Tebedu constituency, I will voice the issue at the next DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sitting in February,” he said.

The next DUN sitting, which is also the first sitting after the state election on Dec 18 last year, is scheduled to take place from Feb 14 to 16.

Dr Sinang said prority mus be given to the Tebedu Health Clinic building in order to improve the delivery of health services there.

According to him, the Tebedu Health Clinic caters for more than 7,100 residents from around 1,350 families within the area.

“I also requested to the management of this clinic to make a ‘wish list’ and send it to the Tebedu Service Centre immediately for appropriate action,” he said.

Dr Sinang is one of the new Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates who won in the state polls.

He and the other assemblymen will be sworn in on the first day of the DUN sitting on Feb 14.