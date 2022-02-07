DBKU plans to make‘car-free morning’ a regular programme in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 7): The ‘Car-Free Morning’ programme by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) could be conducted once or twice monthly as an effort to reduce carbon emissions.

Yesterday, a test-run was done in the city centre from 5.30am to 9.30am, where several roads were closed to motorists.

DBKU traffic wardens could be seen monitoring the areas around the closed routes, namely Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Pearl and Jalan Barrack – all known to be ‘busy roads’.

DBKU deputy director of infrastructure services Mohamad Faisal Adenan said the closure would allow Kuchingites to conduct healthy activities such as jogging, cycling and remote-control car gaming “safely and comfortably”.

“We plan to do this once or twice a month, if conditions permit it. This car-free programme is also in line with efforts to make Kuching a ‘Clean, Beautiful and Safe’ (CBS) city.

“DBKU strives to make Kuching a smart and sustainable city,” he told reporters when met.

Adding on, Mohamad Faisal also said the programme signified DBKU’s aim of encouraging the city folks to always stay active and engage in healthy activities.

Notably too, he stressed that should the planned programme get the green light for monthly implementation, it would be carried out under strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“DBKU will make an announcement regarding the car-free programme and its SOP compliance once things get finalised,” he added.