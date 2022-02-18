RM82,000 in compounds issued for SOP violations in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 18): Kuching police issued 82 compounds to those found violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) under Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan here between Feb 11 and 17.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the compounds were issued to seven premises and 75 individuals – 26 of whom were women.

“Each were issued compounds of RM1,000 each, which makes the total amount RM82,000,” said Ahsmon in a statement today.

He said the majority of the compounds were issued to workers and individuals who failed to check-in via MySejahtera.

The compounds were issued under Regulation 17(1) and 17(2) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (NRP) Act 2021.

“The public are urged to comply with the standard operating procedures to break the infection chain of Covid-19 and for the betterment of everyone,” he added.