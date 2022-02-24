Sarawak records country’s second highest Covid-19 infectivity rate

BINTULU (Feb 24): The national daily estimated Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) yesterday was 1.13, with Sarawak recording the second highest rate at 1.31.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press statement today said Labuan recorded the highest infectivity rate at 1.44.

State and territories that recorded Rt above 1 were Terengganu (1.28), Negeri Sembilan (1.28), Perak (1.28), Perlis (1.26), Pulau Pinang (1.26), Pahang (1.24), Selangor (1.22), Kelantan (1.21), Sabah (1.20), Kedah (1.19), Kuala Lumpur (1.19), Melaka (1.12), Johor (1.11) and Putrajaya (1.09).

He said Sarawak also recorded 52 per cent utilisation of non-intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 cases.

The highest utilisation of non-ICU beds were in Kelantan (101 per cent), followed by Selangor (97 per cent), Perak (90 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (87 per cent), Perlis (81 per cent), Putrajaya (77 per cent), Johor (75 per cent), Pahang (71 per cent), Sabah (71 per cent) Pulau Pinang (52 per cent) and Terengganu (52 per cent).

Noor Hisham said for critical or ICU beds utilisation, five states recorded above 50 per cent namely Kelantan (83 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (65 per cent), Johor (65 per cent), Melaka (58 per cent) and Perlis (55 per cent).

He said the number of Covid-19 patients who required ventilators also increased to 191 patients, adding that the rate of ventilator usage for Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients stood at 36 per cent.

Noor Hisham said all states have prepared their immediate action plan should there be a drastic increase of cases to be admitted to the Covid-19 low-risk treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC), hospital or ICU.

Meanwhile, Sarawak logged 424 new Covid-19 cases yesterday compared to 441 cases on the previous day.

Sarawak’s cumulative tally of cases to date stands at 257,536.