Ministry confirms sufficient supply of RTKs in market

KUCHING (Feb 25): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has confirmed that there is sufficient supply of rapid test kits (RTKs) for Covid-19 self-testing in the market.

Its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the majority of RTKs were offered at reasonable prices, some even lower than RM10 per set, which was much lower than the ceiling price of RM19.90 set by the government.

“We confirm that there is no shortage of RTKs in the market. We are satisfied with the supply even though it was recently raised that there was a shortage, maybe for one or two days,” he told reporters after conducting an inspection on Majma Mall here today.

Nanta said his ministry and Ministry of Health (MoH) had approved more than 8,000 premises across the country to sell RTKs to ensure their availability.

He said the shortage of RTKs might happen if only pharmacies were permitted to sell them.

He added that the government would ensure sufficient supply of RTKs, be they locally manufactured at eight factories in Malaysia, or imported from China and South Korea.

He said the government had not lowered the ceiling price of RTKs because some devices were imported from overseas.

“There are people who can afford imported RTKs, which are priced higher. If they can afford them, go for it. This is why the ceiling price is not too low.”

Nanta said his ministry had not received many complaints about the shortage of RTKs.

He said most complaints were channelled through newspapers and social media.

As such, he called upon the community to air their complaints through the proper channel so that the ministry could take action to address them.

“If there is any shortage, let us know where, including the name and location of the outlet.

“We have 72 enforcement command centres (ECC) throughout the country.

“If RTK is not sold at reasonable price or there is a shortage, complain to us. Without accurate or complete information, it is difficult for us to trace,” he said, adding that the recent shortage was an ‘isolated case’.

Nanta said the reopening of the economy and schools could be among factors leading to the increasing demand for RTKs.

“We knew this from the beginning. We thus urge importers and manufacturers to be prepared for the rising demand. When our borders reopen with more tourists coming in, maybe there will be another surge of demand for RTKs,” he said.

He admitted that there might be panic-buying due to the spike in cases involving Covid-19 Omicron variant.

He said his ministry was informed that an individual bought 20 to 30 RTKs, which was an isolated case.

“We advise consumers not to resort to panic-buying so that other consumers would have access to RTKs too.

“Panic-buying does not help and you may not need that many RTKs,” he pointed out.