Uggah wants JKR to speed up work on two roads in Spaoh

KUCHING (Feb 27): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah wants the Public Works Department (JKR) to find ways to speed up the construction of two road projects in Spaoh.

The projects are the Ulu Paku/Ulu Gerenjang/Ulu Krian/Ulu Kota road (Phase 1) and Penom/Ulu Bayor/Danau road (Phase 1).

Expressing his concern over the delay in completion, he directed the JKR to come up with solutions for the contractors to speed up the work.

“The Ulu Paku/Ulu Gerenjang/Ulu Krian/Ulu Kota road is now 29 per cent behind schedule. The 6.92km road that costs RM15.2million was scheduled to be completed on Oct 13, 2021. It was then rescheduled to March 27, 2022.

“For the second project, the 7.4km Penom-Danau road was supposed to be completed on April 30, 2021. Now it has been rescheduled to Feb 22, 2022. This RM9.9 million project is 45 per cent delayed,” he said after visiting the sites of the two projects yesterday.

He said among the reasons for the delays were insufficient machinery at the sites, bad weather and termination of the sub-contractors for poor performance.

Following the visits, Uggah attended the joint triennial delegate conference of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera (PBB) Brutan Ulu and Brutan Ili sub-branches.

In his speech at the function, the Bukit Saban PBB branch chairman reminded the people to continue to observe all Covid-19 pandemic standard operating procedures put in place.

“Although we have seen single to double digit cases for quite a while from last year to early this year, the figures are slowly increasing now. We must continue to be on guard despite having received our vaccination and the booster jabs. We must persist with observing physical distancing, wearing of face masks and avoiding crowded places.

“Now the government is giving the vaccine jabs to our children below 12 years-old. Parents must make full use of this opportunity to protect their young ones,” he said.

Uggah will continue to officiate at TDC for PBB sub-branches at Kampung Tengah Spaoh and Kampung Penan Spaoh today.