4,278 UMS graduates to receive scroll

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): A total of 4,728 graduates will be receiving their scrolls during the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) 22nd Convocation from March 26 until 31.

Briefing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor on the convocation ceremony during a courtesy call at Menara Kinabalu near here Tuesday, UMS Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said 2,643 of the graduates are from Sabah.

As for the international students, a total of 134 would be graduating with the largest group from China with 74 students followed by Brunei (21), Timur Leste (10), Indonesia (7), Pakistan (4), Vietnam (4), Bangladesh (3), Egypt (2) and one each from Thailand, Oman, Cambodia, Korea, Tanzania, Libya, Algeria, Japan and United States of America.

Taufiq also said there would be 67 post graduates receiving their PhD and 287 getting their masters.

He extended the invitation to Hajiji who is UMS Pro-Chancellor to attend the convocation ceremony.