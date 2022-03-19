Indonesian Consul-General sees great tourism potential for Sibu

SIBU (March 19): Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono sees Sibu and many of its surrounding areas as having tourism potential which can be explored further.

He said on his part, he will try to promote Sarawak, and Sibu in particular, to Indonesia.

“Sibu, even though I have not explored all of Sibu yet, I believe many areas including its surrounding areas have some potential tourism. Two days ago, we talked to Sibu Municipal Council chairman on (the possibility of establishing) a friendship city (in Kalimantan). I think this is also the moment we can explore all the aspects, including tourism,” Raden told reporters after visiting the iconic Sibu Central Market on Saturday.

He said this in response to a query on Sibu’s tourism potential.

Raden also recalled in Friday’s dialogue session with the Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, some members also raised up the potential of tourism cooperation.

Adding on, he described the Rajang River Cruise, with its panoramic views, as “very amazing” despite being a short trip.

As for the Sibu Central Market, he said it was also very interesting.

“We believe Sibu will develop further. As for our side in Indonesia, we will try to explore the potential for future collaboration between Sibu and Indonesia,” Raden said.

He also opined that man-made attractions could complement nature’s attractions.

Mafrica general manager Dato Thomas Tieng gave Raden and his family members a tour of the Sibu Central Market.