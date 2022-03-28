Sunsuron ready to welcome tourists

TAMBUNAN (March 28): Villagers in Sunsuron, Tambunan held a communal mass clean-up event to prepare the village to welcome tourists when the border reopens on April 1.

“Hibernating for almost two years, villagers’ willingness to reboot the tourism in Sunsuron received positive support from the government and the local leaders, such as Ketua Kampung and UPPM,” said Bibiana Peter Gatulik.

Bibiana, a home-grown tourism player who is also an important influencer in Sunsuron and Tambunan, with the support given by Trash Hero Tambunan, initiated a communal clean-up last Sunday.

She is confident that Sunsuron will be better prepared to welcome domestic and international tourists, when the border is fully open.

“We have beautiful nature, rich culture and friendly villagers, and we must first get our place appealing, in order to rank higher in the market,” she said.

More than 100 people joined the communal event that was successfully organised with the blessing of Sabah Deputy Chief Minister cum Tambunan member of parliament Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Datuk Kitingan.

Bibiana said strong community spirit is one of many factors that keep tourism in Tambunan afloat even after the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.