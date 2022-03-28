Woman receives scroll on behalf of her late daughter

KOTA KINABALU (March 28): No words could express how Juliana Baru, 57, felt when she received the scroll on behalf of her late daughter at the 22nd Convocation of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Her daughter, Nusratina Jalaludin, 24, passed away in April 2021 at her residence in Sipitang.

Juliana could not hold back her tears when she received the scroll from UMS Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin on Sunday.

She said Nusratina was elated to have completed her study in Bachelor’s degree in International Finance at the Labuan International Finance Faculty in 2020.

“I clearly recalled my daughter being very excited to attend her convocation and wanted to take pictures with the family.”

Unfortunately, Nusratina passed away before the convocation was held.

Juliana said her daughter had complained of headache before she passed away surrounded by her family.

“We are still grieving and missing her, but we are also proud of her achievements,” she said while choking back tears.

Juliana said her daughter, the fifth child among eight siblings, was a kind, cheerful, friendly and obedient kid, who had scored excellent results since primary school.

“My daughter had always listened to our advice and had never hurt our feelings. She wanted to be successful and make her father and I proud.

“But Allah loved her more and I accept it,” she said.

Juliana attended the convocation with her husband and children.

“I wish to express my gratitude to UMS for inviting the whole family. We appreciate it very much.”