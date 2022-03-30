Pan Borneo Highway contractor fined RM20,000 for breaking TM‘s fibre optic cables

MUKAH (March 30): A construction company of Pan Borneo Highway project was fined RM20,000 for every charge by the Sessions Court here today for damaging the 48 Core underground fibre optic cables belonging to Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) in 2017.

Judge Syarifuddin Abdul Rasa meted the sentence on Musyati Mudajaya JV Sdn Bhd, which pleaded guilty to the three charges.

The company was represented by JK Chung Advocates, while the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) by prosecuting officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim.

According to the facts of the case, on July 17, 2017, the company had caused damage to a TM network facility 25.3 kilometres (km) from TM Bukit Singgalang station heading to TM Tatau station in Mukah District upon inspection on the same day at about 11am.

TM had lodged a police report the following day relating to damage to the network facilities.

On July 31, 2017, TM’s network facility which was its 48 Core underground fibre optic cable located 14.5 km from TM Bukit Singgalang station heading to TM Tatau station was damaged.

Another police report was lodged on August 2, 2017 followed by a correction report on Aug 8.

Subsequent to that on August 15, 2017, TM’s network facility (48 Core underground fibre optic cable) 27.9km from TM Bukit Singgalang station heading to TM Tatau station was also damaged, prompting a third police report lodged against the company on the same day.

The company is a package contractor appointed by Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd to carry out the construction work from Sungai Kua Bridge to the Sungai Arip Bridge which also encompasses the areas the damaged network facilities occurred.

On August 15, 2018, TM sent a letter of complaint to MCMC on the damage to TM’s network facilities.

The company was charged Section 235 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, which carries a fine up to RM300,000 or a maximum jail penalty of three years or both upon conviction.