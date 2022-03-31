Tensed ties due to DAP’s betrayal, says Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): Ties between Warisan and DAP have become tense due to the latter’s betrayal, said a senior Warisan leader in response to accusations by newly appointed DAP Secretary General, Anthony Loke that Warisan had adopted a “confrontational approach” against DAP.

Datuk Junz Wong who is Warisan’s Vice President, said ties among the Opposition became tense the minute Pakatan Harapan (PH) supported Umno’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“DAP’s version of events are misleading. They are trying to hide certain facts and portray themselves as victims.

“The fact is ties between the Opposition became tense since 2021 when PH supported Umno’s PM via the MoU.”

Elaborating on the turn of events, Junz said that Sabahans and Malaysians would have been victims to DAP’s charades and hypocrisy, if not for Warisan’s firm stand.

“In 2020, PH called the current Prime Minister ‘pengkhianat’. They also called the current government a ‘backdoor government’.

“Yet in 2021, PH signed an MoU to keep the very same ‘pengkhianat’ and ‘backdoor government’ in power.”

“After the MoU was inked, PH was given access to approximately RM166.7 million in direct grants and RM178 million in project funds.

“Why did PH keep quiet about these hundreds of millions?”

Junz added another MoU 2.0 was also proposed, engineered and pushed by DAP in Parliament recently.

“Who can guarantee that there won’t be signing of another MoU 3.0 or 4.0 after the general election?”

“MoU after MoU. But did the people vote PH so that PH can take these numbers to support Umno?”

In Sabah’s context, Junz said the country’s very first state-level MoU was also a brainchild of DAP.

“Apart from the two MoUs at the Federal level, there is also a Sabah MoU which was pushed by DAP.

“DAP’s Lim Guan Eng flew down to Sabah to personally meet Bersatu’s Hajiji Noor for secret and direct negotiations which the public was not aware of, until it was exposed.”

“Is this not DAP betraying Sabahans?

“Is this not DAP by-passing, disrespecting and betraying Sabah’s Opposition and Opposition leader, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal?

“Has DAP and Lim Guan Eng forgotten that the current GRS Sabah government was formed following en masse crossovers?

“What is the game DAP is trying to play?”

“Don’t try to play victim. Sabahans and Malaysians are no fools to continue being hoodwinked by DAP.”

Responding to Loke’s claims that DAP has helped Warisan form the Sabah State Government, Junz said that DAP should not belittle and downplay Warisan in Sabah.

“If not for Warisan defeating BN in 2018, could DAP or PH form the Federal Government?

“Many people used to think that Sabah is BN’s fixed deposit. But after Warisan’s emergence and people saw the threat Warisan posed to BN, there was belief that BN could fall. The wind from the East played in big part in helping PH capture Putrajaya.

“DAP is a Chinese party. Apart from monopolising all Chinese areas, what else is DAP’s contribution?

“Is DAP trying to say it helped Warisan win the Chinese seats because Warisan could not win the Chinese seats?

“But DAP must not forget that it could not win all Chinese seats. Take Tanjong Papat for example, DAP never won that seat all along, but DAP won Tanjong Papat for the first time in 2018 thanks to the emergence and support of Warisan.

“Warisan on the other hand, is a multi-racial and multi-religious party that can win votes directly from all communities. And Warisan has sacrificed a lot by allowing DAP to monopolise the Chinese seats, when supporters have urged us to contest the Chinese areas ourselves.

“In the latest 2020 Sabah State Elections, DAP candidates did not use the DAP flag to contest. DAP used Warisan’s logo to contest and won big.

“So what is DAP’s Anthony Loke trying to tell Sabahans and Malaysians? DAP should not be belittle or downplay Warisan.”

Loke told an online forum that

DAP is now having a tense relationship with Warisan.

Loke accused Warisan of adopting a “confrontational approach” in the Johor atate election by contesting in seats that DAP had won in the last general election (GE14).

He hoped that the Johor state election results would have given some hints and signs to the top echelons of Warisan, especially Shafie, that when opposition parties clashed against one another, it only benefitted Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I hope Warisan will come up with more practical and realistic political strategies in the future by discussing with Pakatan Harapan, and come up with a formal or loose pact for GE15.

“They have their own strengths in Sabah. But they need to remember that DAP helped them to form the state government after GE14 as they could not form one by themselves.

“So, it is best to have an electoral pact, even if it is a loose one,” he said at the online forum titled “Anthony Jawab Jujur”.

Warisan lost in all the seats it contested in the Johor polls, with all its candidates losing their deposit as well.

Loke, who is Seremban MP, also spoke about certain leaders in Warisan who had taken a confrontational stance against PH.

“I don’t know their agenda, but it seems like they want to ‘langgar’ (go against) us,” he said, without mentioning any names.