Man in Batu Niah arrested for slapping mother

MIRI (April 1): Police arrested a man, 22, on Tuesday for allegedly slapping his mother because she would not give him money.

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said a police team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), assisted by Batu Niah Crime Prevention Patrol Unit, detained the suspect around 2pm at his mother’s house near Batu Niah bridge.

It is learned that the suspect, during an incident at Kpg Penan Long Suvak last week, had asked for money from his mother. When she refused his request he went on a rampage and slapped her.

His mother, 44, in her police report, claimed to suffer injuries on her left cheek.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which carries a maximum jail of one year or maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.