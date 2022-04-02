CM: Pay attention to cleanliness of KK

KOTA KINABALU (April 2): Kota Kinabalu City Hall needs to pay attention to the aspects of cleanliness, harmony and safety of the state capital, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said a clean, beautiful and cheerful Kota Kinabalu city would attract tourists, thus strengthening economic growth through tourism.

“It is very important for Kota Kinabalu City Hall to create a city that is liked by many, cleaner, and harmonious in accordance with the tagline KK My Favorite City ‘or “My Favorite City KK”, he said.

Hajiji said this in his speech for the launch of the Love KK Program and KK Clean-Up Day at the Teluk Likas Public Park on Saturday.

The Chief Minister’s speech was delivered by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan.

Hajiji is optimistic that with the support and involvement of all city dwellers, the government will be able to improve and enhance economic growth, human capital, people’s well -being, infrastructure network and green sustainability in Kota Kinabalu City.

Of course, this will also contribute to the achievement of City Hall’s Roadmap, which is towards “Kota Kinabalu Sejahtera”, he added.

He said the Love KK and KK Clean Up Day Program is an initiative of Kota Kinabalu City Hall to encourage the participation of city residents in community activities and contribution to the City of Kota Kinabalu.

“This is in line with efforts to form and develop inclusive communities in a quality and livable urban environment, foster a spirit of unity and community participation through effective collaboration, benefit targeted communities and social groups and help achieve the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju”, Hajiji said.

According to him, green sustainability is also the essence of the Green KK component which emphasizes the aspects of connectivity and sustainability in the development of Kota Kinabalu City’s infrastructure.

Hajiji pointed out that the program also did not neglect human capital and people’s wellbeing aspects in the Sabah Maju Jaya halatuju as components such as ‘Liveable KK’, ‘Healthy KK’ and Heritage KK’ which focused on improving the quality of life of the people and safety have been implemented.

Touching on some of the city -related guidelines of the programs launched, Hajiji was confident that it would improve the quality of life of city dwellers.

“The state government will also continue to provide support to every program implemented by the City Hall to develop this city in all aspects”, he said.

Meanwhile Yakub when speaking to reporters later pointed out that everyone has a role to play in making the programs a reality.

“If we want to see a more beautiful Kota Kinabalu, we cannot solely depend on the state government and City Hall. Everyone has their role to play therefore it is important to get everyone involved.

“With the combination of the community’s responsibility, awareness and their involvement, we can make the aspiration of a more beautiful, clean and harmonious Kota Kinabalu city a reality,” Yakub said.

City Hall Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip disclosed that under the Clean Up Day program, more than 2,000 participants are doing the clean-up in various locations throughout the city.

“The Love KK Network is a program involving the City Hall, individuals, NGO and the business community.

There are seven components, each with a leader and they will be looking inti the beautification, greening, livalibility of Kota Kinabalu among other elements,” she said.