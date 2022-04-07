Dr Rundi: Sri Aman, Serian now ASF control areas

KUCHING (April 7): Sri Aman and Serian have officially been declared as African Swine Fever (ASF) disease control areas, said Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

In a statement yesterday, he said that the ministry made the Order in the exercise of power conferred by Section 35(1) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999.

“This Order shall require and impose all necessary control measures and any other provisions that are necessary to prevent the introduction of African Swine Fever into Sarawak.

“This African Swine Fever control order shall remain in force until such time the Order is revoked,” he said.