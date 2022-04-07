PAS chief accuses Ukraine of being Zionists, Nato of intentionally provoking Russia

KUALA LUMPUR (April 7): PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has accused war-torn Ukraine of being a Zionist country, and labelled the war between themselves and invading Russia as part of a ploy to force Jewish Ukrainians to seek refuge in Israel to build the strength of the Jewish state.

The Islamist party leader at the same time accused Ukraine of hiding the official number of Jewish Ukrainians, who he claims make up 40 per cent of its total population, and that the Zionists have successfully planted one of their own at the highest levels of the Ukrainian government.

“Most of Israel’s leaders are from Ukraine, or the surrounding countries like Poland, Hungary or Austria. Now the Zionists have successfully appointed a new head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who in a statement said that Ukraine needs to be saved as much as Israel — showing his true colours.

“Opportunities were given to him to speak in several Parliaments across western countries such as America, Australia, England and others. Besides that, the use of media — even in Islamic countries — also provides moral support to the Zionists,” he said in a Facebook post.

He then compared the treatment of refugees from Ukraine to victims of war in West Asia and Africa — which he claims further revealed the strong influence Zionists have on European countries.

Abdul Hadi also contended that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) had instigated Russia into making the first move by building a military presence along the Russian border.

“The Second World War was brought upon by Hitler through military provocations that eventually sparked war. Now, Nato — which is made up of western European countries and America — is provoking war through its politics, economic sanctions and its media influence.

“This began with the recruitment of new members from the former Warsaw Pact, all the way to Ukraine — a state that straddles Russia’s borders. Nato’s move to build its military might was an act of provocation that forced Russia to make the first move to safeguard itself.

“There is also information that Ukrainian Jews did not respond to the Zionist call on immigrating to the state of Israel to strengthen the struggle of the Israel as the sole superpower that they aspire to see last until the end of time.

“Thus, the war that’s happening now forces them to immigrate to Israel, where settlements have been prepared,” he said.

On Feb 24, Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, and the now six-week-long invasion has forced over four million people to flee abroad, turned cities into rubble and prompted a slew of Western restrictions on Russian elites and the economy. — Malay Mail